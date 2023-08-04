Juno Spacecraft Observes Massive Plasma Waves on Jupiter

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has made a thrilling discovery while orbiting Jupiter – enormous plasma waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities (KHIs). These waves occur when plasma from the solar wind collides with Jupiter’s magnetopause, the outer boundary of its magnetic field. The velocity difference between the magnetopause and solar wind creates a swirling vortex, forming the KHI.

Scientists had previously speculated about the existence of these waves on Jupiter, but Juno is the first spacecraft to confirm their presence. Juno has spent significant time near Jupiter’s dawn side, allowing it to observe more of these waves than any previous mission. A team of researchers from the Southwest Research Institute and the University of Texas at San Antonio has now analyzed Juno’s data and provided a detailed investigation into these plasma waves.

The formation of these waves is a result of plasma interactions in space. Plasma, composed of charged particles, is distributed throughout the solar system by the solar wind and interacts with the plasma in the outer atmospheres of planets. At Jupiter’s outer magnetosphere, there is a magnetic tension between its magnetopause and the solar wind. When the velocity difference overcomes the magnetic tension, the magnetopause boundary becomes disturbed, leading to wave formation. Plasma from both external sources, such as a star, and plasma from the magnetosphere can contribute to these perturbations.

The study suggests that the observed Kelvin-Helmholtz waves on Jupiter’s dawn side likely originate from rolled-up vortices. It is speculated that similar waves may form on the dusk side of the planet as well. Juno’s highly sensitive instruments, particularly its Jovian Auroral Distributions Experiment (JADE) and Magnetic Field Investigation (MAG) instrument suite, have detected these otherwise invisible plasma waves. JADE’s sensors provide information about the energy and location of charged particles, while MAG measures Jupiter’s magnetic field strength.

Although Juno confirmed the existence of these waves on 19 crossings, there is still uncertainty about their frequency. The swirling plasma waves observed by Juno are believed to push more charged particles throughout the magnetopause. Understanding the dynamics of these waves will contribute to our knowledge of plasma behavior in Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities also occur in Earth’s atmosphere, but they are more prevalent above Jupiter. Surfing these massive plasma waves on Jupiter may be impossible, but daring surfers can enjoy catching monster waves in Jupiter, Florida.