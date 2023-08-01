Drought Impacts on Microbial Carbon Allocation in Tropical Rainforest Soils

Drought can have significant effects on microbial activity in soil, leading to changes in carbon (C) allocation and the loss of stored carbon to the atmosphere as CO2 and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). A study was conducted in the Biosphere 2 artificial tropical rainforest to investigate the impact of drought on soil microbial carbon allocation. The researchers tracked the movement of 13C-pyruvate, a labeled carbon source, into CO2 and VOCs using multi-omics techniques.

During the drought, there was an increase in the release of 13C-enriched acetate, acetone, and diacetyl (C4H6O2), indicating increased production and buildup of intermediate metabolites resulting from decreased carbon cycling efficiency. At the same time, the efflux of 13C-CO2 decreased due to a decrease in microbial activity. However, the allocation of carbon by microbes for energy gain relative to biosynthesis remained unchanged, indicating a sustained energy demand for the production of VOCs and other pathways induced by drought stress.

These findings suggest that while the loss of carbon to the atmosphere as CO2 decreased during drought, there was an increase in carbon loss through the release of VOCs. This indicates that drought-induced changes in microbial activity and carbon allocation can alter the fate of soil carbon.

Microorganisms play a crucial role in the cycling of terrestrial carbon, transforming soil carbon into gaseous compounds such as CO2 through microbial respiration. Additionally, microbes produce VOCs, which are important for atmospheric chemistry. However, the allocation of carbon to VOCs and the impact of drought on microbial carbon allocation to VOCs in tropical rainforest soils have been poorly understood.

Characterizing changes in microbial carbon cycling and allocation is essential for understanding the fate of soil carbon and VOCs under projected environmental changes, including drought. By using isotopically labeled central metabolites and multi-omics approaches, researchers can investigate how microbes allocate carbon in complex metabolic networks.

In this study, drought impacts on microbial carbon allocation were assessed in an enclosed tropical rainforest at Biosphere 2. The results showed that drought led to changes in the allocation of carbon by soil microbes, with a decrease in carbon allocation to the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle and an increase in carbon allocation to the biosynthesis of stress compounds, including VOCs. These changes in carbon allocation were associated with shifts in metabolic composition and gene expression.

This study provides important insights into the effects of drought on microbial carbon dynamics and the fate of soil carbon in tropical rainforest soils. Understanding these processes is crucial for predicting the response of ecosystems to climate change and developing effective strategies for carbon sequestration and mitigation.