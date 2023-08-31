Newly Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Uncovered at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas

After being hidden for many years, newly discovered dinosaur tracks are now once again visible at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas. The tracks, which are estimated to be 113 million years old, were initially discovered last year but were not visible until now due to a two-year drought.

Thanks to the drought conditions, the Paluxy River that runs through the park dried up in several areas, revealing the tracks that are usually underwater and covered with sediment. This natural phenomenon occurs when the river is full, making the tracks invisible. However, being buried under layers of sediment helps protect the tracks from weathering and erosion.

A spokesperson from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that the tracks were made by an Acrocanthosaurus, a dinosaur species that stood about 15 feet tall and weighed close to seven tons. Additionally, another species called Sauroposeidon, estimated to be about 60 feet tall and weighing approximately 44 tons as an adult, also left tracks behind.

One fascinating discovery this year was a double track, where it appears that two theropod tracks were made, one on top of the other. Researchers and volunteers have been working diligently to clean and record these tracks at various sites around the park.

The presence of these dinosaur tracks provides valuable insights into the ancient world and adds to the rich history of Dinosaur Valley State Park. Visitors to the park can now witness these remarkable footprints, allowing them to connect with a time long gone.

