Drops of Seawater Reveal Ancient Geological History

Researchers at Princeton University and Binghamton University have discovered that sea salt contains tiny droplets of seawater that preserve a geologic history of the Earth. By analyzing sea salt samples formed over the past 150 million years from different sedimentary basins around the world, the researchers were able to reconstruct changes in seawater chemistry and gain insights into geological processes and climate changes.

Using specialized equipment, the researchers drilled holes into salt crystals and analyzed the droplets using a mass spectrometer. They specifically focused on the concentration of lithium, a trace element, which has decreased seven-fold over the past 150 million years while magnesium to calcium ratios have increased.

The researchers proposed that the decline in lithium concentration is associated with reduced production of oceanic crust and decreased seafloor hydrothermal activity, which are influenced by the movements of tectonic plates. The slowdown in plate activity over millions of years led to less lithium being added to the ocean and reduced amounts of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, ultimately contributing to global cooling and the present ice age.

The study highlights the close link between ocean chemistry and atmospheric chemistry and how changes in the ocean affect the atmosphere. The researchers believe that understanding the ancient oceans’ chemistry and the impact of tectonic plate movements on the composition of Earth’s hydrosphere and atmosphere is crucial for studying biological processes and the evolution of marine life.

This research provides new insights into the connections between the oceans, atmosphere, and geological processes throughout Earth’s history. The findings contribute to our understanding of the complex interplay between various factors that shape our planet and its climate.