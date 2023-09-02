70 New Dinosaur Tracks Uncovered in Dried-Up Riverbed in Texas

Intense drought conditions in Texas have caused a river to dry up, revealing approximately 70 new dinosaur tracks in a dried-up riverbed. These tracks are believed to belong to two different types of dinosaurs – the Acrocanthosaurus and the Sauroposeidon. The Texas river, known as the Paluxy River, has dried up for the second year in a row due to the intense heat and lack of rainfall.

The Acrocanthosaurus tracks are identified by their three-toed imprints and are believed to be from a bipedal creature that could reach up to 39 feet in length and weigh up to 7.3 tons. On the other hand, the wider, elephant-like tracks are attributed to the Sauroposeidon, a long-necked creature that walked on all fours, weighed up to 60 tons, and measured 111 feet from nose to tail.

The Glen Rose area in Texas is known as a hotbed for dinosaur tracks due to its history as an ancient sea coastline around 113 million years ago. The Paluxy River has eroded the land over time, revealing these tracks that were previously underwater. The drought conditions have exposed these tracks to scientists and researchers, allowing them to document and study them.

Although the tracks are currently visible, future rains will likely cover them again. Therefore, there has been a flurry of activity to clean, map, and cast some of the finds before they disappear. The team responsible for this documentation process has been working tirelessly to measure, photograph, and preserve the tracks in the Ballroom site. The site has doubled in size since last year, attracting visitors who are interested in witnessing this unique natural phenomenon.

Source: Business Insider