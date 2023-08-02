Aurora on Mercury Caused by Electrons Accelerated on the Planet’s Surface, New Research Shows

Earth’s captivating aurorae, characterized by vibrant neon colors, occur when charged particles from the sun collide with the planet’s ionosphere. However, a recent study by the Europlanet Society sheds light on a peculiar aurora that envelops Mercury in X-rays, and it originates from the planet’s surface rather than its upper atmosphere.

Physicist Sae Aizawa, affiliated with the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, stated that this research marks the first time that scientists have observed electrons being accelerated in Mercury’s magnetosphere and then precipitating onto the planet’s surface.

The study relies on data collected from the BepiColombo space mission, a collaborative project between the European Space Agency and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency. The two entities provided funding for two separate probes, the Mercury Planetary Orbiter and the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, which embarked on the journey to Mercury in a linked configuration. It is projected that the probes will remain connected for a total of seven years until finally entering orbit around Mercury in 2025.

To reach its destination, the BepiColombo spacecraft is following a circuitous route, utilizing Earth and Venus for gravitational assist before maneuvering towards Mercury. Over the next few years, the spacecraft will conduct several flybys to decelerate and prepare for its final orbit.

During the first flyby in 2021, the probes approached within 125 miles of Mercury and employed plasma instruments to identify various types of charged particles in the solar wind. They also measured the planet’s relatively small magnetosphere, including the areas where the magnetic field interacts with the solar wind, such as the magnetopause and the bow shock. The data revealed that the magnetosphere was unusually compressed due to the intensity of the solar wind.

Analysis of this data led scientists to conclude that charged particles rise from the dark side of Mercury and descend onto the dawn side, resulting in the emission of X-rays and the formation of the auroral glow. While Mercury’s magnetosphere is not as robust as Earth’s and lacks a similar structure and dynamics, this research confirms that the mechanism responsible for generating aurorae is consistent throughout the solar system.

It is evident that studying the aurorae on Mercury not only provides insight into the planet’s unique features but also deepens our understanding of similar phenomena occurring elsewhere in the universe.