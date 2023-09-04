Dragon Capsule Returns from Space, Creates Spectacular Sight Across Jacksonville

The night sky over Jacksonville, Florida came alive with a loud boom and a fiery spectacle as the Dragon capsule made its return from space. The capsule, carrying four Crew-6 astronauts who had spent six months on the International Space Station, made a splashdown landing off the coast of Florida.

The event was eagerly anticipated by many, thanks to a heads-up from the First Coast News Most Accurate Weather Team. As a result, people across the area were prepared with their cameras to capture the incredible sight. Many of them shared their pictures and videos on social media, allowing those who missed it to still enjoy the experience.

First Coast News Weather Watchers from places like St. Augustine and southeast Georgia were among those who documented the event. One watcher, Trevor Schellenberger, described the view as “awesome” and mentioned that the Dragon capsule flew directly overhead. Another watcher, Richard Hoy, simply described it as “awesome.”

Even the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jacksonville and their partners at the NWS in Tampa Bay shared their own footage of the event. Meteorologist Robert Speta, who witnessed the reentry, reported hearing the classic sonic boom followed by the sound of dogs in the neighborhood waking up.

The Crew-6 astronauts on the Dragon capsule were NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi. They had originally launched from the Kennedy Space Center on March 2, 2023.

The return of the Dragon capsule marks another successful mission for NASA and its international partners in space exploration. It serves as a testament to the continuous advancements made in space travel and piques the interest and imagination of people all over the world.

Sources:

– First Coast News

– National Weather Service in Jacksonville

– NWS Jacksonville Twitter: @NWSJacksonville