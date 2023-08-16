The James Webb Space Telescope Sends Data to Earth Through Deep Space Network

NASA has announced that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has begun sending remarkable images and data back to Earth. The telescope communicates with Earth through the Deep Space Network (DSN), which is the largest scientific telecommunications system in the world. The DSN consists of three facilities located in Goldstone, California, Madrid, Spain, and Canberra, Australia, strategically positioned to provide continuous communication capabilities throughout the day.

However, the DSN is not exclusively dedicated to the JWST. It also supports communication with several other missions, including the Voyager 1 probe, which is currently over 14.9 billion miles away from Earth. Therefore, the network resources need to be shared among multiple missions, and scheduling time to communicate and download data becomes crucial.

To address this challenge, the JWST team negotiates with other mission groups six months in advance to secure network coverage. NASA’s Mission Operations Center (MOC) creates a mission scheduler, which ensures that time is allocated to each mission, allowing them to operate and collect data. The STScI mission planners and JPL mission schedulers work together to coordinate communication contacts with the JWST, taking into account the availability of the observatory from the DSN sites.

When multiple missions request the same resources simultaneously, negotiation between mission schedulers is required to find a compromise that satisfies all parties. A rough schedule is then shared with mission planners up to six months in advance, providing a fixed plan for the initial eight weeks.

The DSN utilizes different radio wave frequencies for communication purposes. S-band is used for sending instructions to the JWST and receiving its position and health data. On the other hand, the more powerful Ka-band frequencies are used for transmitting scientific data. This allows for faster downloading of the stored data, typically completed within a couple of hours.

The JWST is contacted two to three times a day for communication sessions lasting two to six hours. During these sessions, the telescope continues to capture images and collect measurements, storing the data in its solid-state recorder to be downlinked during the next contact.

As NASA explores opportunities for human exploration beyond Earth, the development of alternative space communication systems is being pursued. The current DSN may be insufficiently fast for future missions involving human presence.