Decay of Neutron-Rich Isotopes Provides New Insights into Nuclear Structure Theories

Researchers have made an important breakthrough in the field of nuclear physics by observing the decay of neutron-rich isotopes 28O and 27O into oxygen-24. This discovery has shed new light on nuclear structure theories and suggests that the “island of inversion” extends into oxygen isotopes.

Neutron-rich isotopes, especially those with a neutron-to-proton ratio different from stable nuclei, are valuable for testing modern nuclear structure theories. They exist as short-lived resonances and decay through spontaneous neutron emission. In this study, an international collaboration of researchers led by Yosuke Kondo from the Tokyo Institute of Technology observed two such isotopes, oxygen-28 and oxygen-27, as they decayed into oxygen-24.

The nucleus 28O, which consists of 8 protons and 20 neutrons, is particularly interesting as it is expected to be one of the few “doubly magic” nuclei in the standard shell-model picture of nuclear structure. The researchers used the RIKEN RI Beam Factory to produce intense beams of unstable nuclei and detect their decay products. They compared the decay energies of 27O and 28O to theoretical models and found that both isotopes exist as narrow, low-lying resonances.

The study also investigated the cross-section for the production of 28O from a high-energy fluorine-29 beam. The researchers found that the results suggest the “island of inversion” extends beyond fluorine isotopes into the oxygen isotopes.

This breakthrough offers new insights into nuclear structure and opens up the possibility of studying multi-neutron correlations and other exotic systems through the technique of multi-neutron-decay spectroscopy. Further research in this field holds the promise of unraveling more mysteries surrounding nuclei.

Source: [Nature](link to article without URL)