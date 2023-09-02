A Rare and Unstable Oxygen Isotope Challenges Our Understanding of Atomic Interactions

Scientists have generated oxygen-28, a unique oxygen isotope that contains 12 additional neutrons compared to the most prevalent form of oxygen, oxygen-16. Despite initial expectations of stability, this “heavy” oxygen isotope rapidly degraded, raising questions about the fundamental interactions that hold atomic particles together.

To create oxygen-28, researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology used a beam of fluorine-29, an isotope with nine protons, which they directed at a liquid-hydrogen target. Upon impact, both the hydrogen and fluorine-29 lost a proton, resulting in the formation of oxygen-28. This groundbreaking experiment was conducted at the Riken RI Beam Factory in Japan.

According to the Standard Model of particle physics, particles should exhibit stability if the shells within their atomic nuclei contain specific numbers of protons and neutrons, known as “magic” numbers. Oxygen-28 possesses the magic numbers of 20 neutrons and eight protons, suggesting it should have been incredibly stable or “doubly magic.” However, the oxygen-28 isotope decayed within a zeptosecond, or a trillionth of a billionth of a second. Confirmation of its existence was only possible through the byproducts of its decay: oxygen-24 and four neutrons.

This unexpected result challenges our understanding of the nuclear strong force, which governs the binding of particles within an atom’s nucleus. The decay of oxygen-28 raises important questions about the stability of elements with magic numbers and whether the current list of magic numbers fully explains the behavior of molecules. Previous research in 2009 also demonstrated unanticipated behavior in an oxygen-24 isotope, which behaved as though it were doubly magic despite not possessing magic numbers of protons and neutrons.

These findings pave the way for further exploration into the mysterious forces that hold particles together in atomic nuclei. Michael Thoennessen, a professor of physics at Michigan State University, believes that studying these exotic nuclei beyond the limits of stability is crucial for advancing our knowledge of nuclear models and the interactions between neutrons and protons.

Sources:

– New Scientist

– Nature Magazine

– Live Science