Transmission Spectra of GJ 1132 b: New Insights from JWST Observations

The search for rocky planet atmospheres with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has primarily focused on planets transiting M dwarfs. These planets offer favorable planet-to-star size ratios, which enhance the detection of atmospheric features. However, due to the similar signal strength of atmospheric features and the single-transit performance of JWST, multiple observations are needed to confirm any findings.

In a recent study, researchers present two transit observations of the rocky planet GJ 1132 b using the JWST NIRSpec G395H instrument. Covering a wavelength range of 2.8-5.2 μm, these observations aimed to shed light on the planet’s atmospheric composition. Previous observations with the Hubble Space Telescope’s WFC3 instrument yielded inconclusive results, with conflicting evidence for either an atmosphere or a featureless spectrum.

The JWST data revealed significant differences between the two visits. During one transit, the spectrum was consistent with a H2O-dominated atmosphere, with traces of CH4 and N2O. Alternatively, the signal could be attributed to stellar contamination from unocculted starspots. On the other hand, the spectrum obtained during the second transit appeared featureless. Neither visit supported the previously reported presence of HCN in GJ 1132 b’s atmosphere. The observed differences between the visits cannot be explained by atmospheric variability or instrumental effects.

Importantly, the researchers also analyzed out-of-transit stellar spectra and found no evidence of changing stellar inhomogeneity between the visits, which were separated by only 8 days. Additionally, no significant differences in instrumental systematic effects were identified. The most plausible explanation for the observed discrepancies is random noise affecting the data analysis.

These new observations provide valuable insights into the transmission spectra of GJ 1132 b and highlight the challenges associated with detecting and characterizing atmospheres of rocky exoplanets. Further studies with JWST and other future observatories will continue to expand our understanding of the diverse atmospheres present in the exoplanet population.

