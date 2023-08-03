At the heart of our galaxy, there is a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A* (Sag A*). It is the closest known black hole to Earth, located about 27,000 light-years away and with a mass of 4.2 million Suns. Sag A* is directly observable, allowing us to study it in detail.

Scientists have been observing stars closely orbiting Sag A* for more than 20 years. These observations have helped determine the mass of Sag A*. However, a recent study aimed to answer a different question: Does our galaxy’s black hole have a companion?

Most galaxies contain supermassive black holes, and some even have two black holes due to galactic mergers. Observations have shown that our galaxy does not have two supermassive black holes. It is possible that there are smaller stellar mass black holes orbiting Sag A*, but current observations are not sensitive enough to detect them.

The study focused on the possibility of an intermediate mass black hole (IMBH) orbiting Sag A*. IMBHs have a mass between hundreds and thousands of Suns and have only recently been discovered. They are not formed from the collapse of massive stars or as seeds for galaxy formation. IMBHs are still not well understood, and their prevalence in the universe is uncertain.

If an IMBH orbits Sag A*, its gravitational pull would affect the orbits of nearby stars that also orbit our supermassive black hole. In this study, the orbit of a star known as S0-2 (or S2) was examined. S0-2 has one of the closest orbits to Sag A*, with an orbital period of just 16 years. Two decades of observational data on S0-2 were used to study its orbit and look for signs of gravitational perturbations caused by an IMBH.

The team found no evidence of such perturbations to the orbit of S0-2 within the limits of observation. This suggests that there is no large intermediate black hole orbiting Sag A*. If there is a smaller IMBH companion, it is currently beyond our ability to detect.

While the study’s constraints are not definitive, they provide valuable insights into the nature of Sag A* and its potential companions. Further research and advancements in observational technology may help shed more light on the mysteries of black holes and their environments.

Reference: Will, Clifford M., et al. “Constraining a companion of the galactic center black hole, Sgr A*” arXiv preprint arXiv:2307.16646 (2023).