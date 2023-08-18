How to Change the Color of Hydrangeas

Not all types of hydrangeas can change color from pink to blue. Only bigleaf or mountain hydrangeas can undergo a color shift. Soil additives like aluminum sulfate are ineffective on other varieties, such as darker reddish pink and deep blue flowers, as well as white blooms.

If you have the right type of hydrangea, you can try this method. Mix 1 tablespoon of aluminum sulfate with 1 gallon of water and soak the base of the plant once a month for three months. It is best to do this in the spring or early summer. Alternatively, you can wait until fall and sprinkle 1/2 cup of wettable sulfur over every 10 square feet of soil where your hydrangeas are growing. Water the area to allow the additive to penetrate the ground. However, patience is required as it may take several months or even up to a year for the color change to occur.

If you decide you prefer pink blooms and want to change them back, you can use a similar process in the spring. Instead of aluminum sulfate, mix 1 tablespoon of hydrated lime with one gallon of water. Alternatively, you can spread 1 cup of dolomitic lime over 10 square feet of ground before watering your plants.