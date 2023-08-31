A Rare Blue Supermoon with Saturn Peeking Behind

Stargazers are in for a double treat this week as they have the chance to witness a rare cosmic event: a blue supermoon with Saturn making an appearance. The second full moon of the month is referred to as a blue moon. Additionally, it is considered a supermoon because it is closer to Earth than usual, making it appear bigger and brighter.

This particular full moon will be the closest one to Earth this year, reaching a distance of approximately 222,043 miles. In comparison, the previous supermoon on August 1st was more than 100 miles farther. As an added bonus, Saturn will be visible as a bright point about 5 degrees to the upper right of the moon at sunset in the east-southeastern sky. Throughout the night, the ringed planet will appear to circle clockwise around the moon.

According to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, this blue supermoon is a rare occurrence. The next one will not happen until 2037, so it is a spectacle not to be missed. Masi, who aims to capture the blue supermoon shining above St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, is hoping for clearer skies this time, as clouds impeded his previous attempt to livestream the event.

Observers don’t need binoculars or telescopes to enjoy this phenomenon. Using their own eyes, they can appreciate the beauty of the night sky and the unique brightness of the blue supermoon. University of Iowa Astronomy Professor Casey DeRoo explains that the moon appears 10 to 15% brighter during a supermoon as it gets about 5% closer to Earth than usual. The best time to observe it is around 10 p.m. when it is low on the horizon, creating an optical illusion that makes the moon appear larger than it really is.

The first supermoon of 2023 occurred in July, followed by one on August 1st. The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018, and it will not happen again until 2037. The fourth and final supermoon of this year will be in September. Traditionally, the August full moon is known as the sturgeon moon due to the abundance of sturgeon fish in the Great Lakes during this month, many centuries ago.

Sources:

– Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project

– University of Iowa Astronomy Professor Casey DeRoo