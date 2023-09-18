Do Cyanobacteria Produce the Neurotoxin β-N-methylamino-L-alanine?

Scientists have long been studying β-N-methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA), a non-protein amino acid, for its potential association with neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s. It was initially discovered in Cycas plants in 1967.

Researchers believe that BMAA is produced by cyanobacteria and may accumulate in the brain tissue of flying foxes and humans through the food chain. This accumulation could potentially contribute to higher rates of neurodegenerative diseases among Guam’s Indigenous population. However, there is controversy surrounding BMAA production and its role in neurodegenerative diseases due to conflicting data and disputes over its detection in biological samples.

In a recent study published in Water Biology and Security, researchers aimed to validate a detection method for BMAA. They had previously demonstrated the toxicity of BMAA in various cyanobacterial species, which seemed contradictory to their ability to produce this compound. To validate their detection method, the researchers created an amino acid transport mutant that was incapable of absorbing BMAA. They found that when cells took up the compound, the detection method effectively identified BMAA. However, in the absence of externally added BMAA, no signal for BMAA was detectable.

Moreover, when the researchers applied their highly sensitive method to a collection of laboratory-cultured strains and natural cyanobacterial bloom samples, they found no detectable levels of BMAA. Instead, they identified a closely related compound called 4-diaminobutyric acid (DAB), which is a commonly occurring BMAA isomer.

These new findings raise doubts about BMAA’s cyanobacterial origin and suggest that previous studies may have mistakenly detected DAB instead of BMAA. Therefore, future BMAA research should incorporate techniques that can distinguish BMAA from its isomers. The controversy and lack of a standardized detection method make it essential for further research to clarify the association between BMAA and neurodegenerative diseases.

This study was published in Water Biology and Security and was conducted by Zi-Qian Wang et al.

Source: KeAi Communications Co.

Reference:

– Zi-Qian Wang et al, Investigation on cyanobacterial production of the proposed neurotoxin β-N-methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA), Water Biology and Security (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.watbs.2023.100208