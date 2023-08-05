Juno spacecraft captures stunning images of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently flew within just 13,700 miles of Jupiter’s moon Io, the most volcanic place in our solar system. With the help of JunoCam, a powerful camera aboard the spacecraft, NASA captured vivid and detailed images of Io. The photos, taken on July 30, have been refined by experts and amateurs in image processing and posted on the mission website.

Io is covered in erupting volcanoes due to its constant gravitational interaction with nearby objects, especially Jupiter and its two moons, Europa and Ganymede. This gravitational pull causes Io to be continuously stretched and squeezed, which in turn leads to the creation of the lava seen erupting from its many volcanoes. The dark blotches on Io’s surface are lava fields from its active volcanoes, and scientists can observe changes and growth in these fields with each pass by the moon.

Earlier this year, researchers noticed fresh lava flows on Io, indicating ongoing volcanic activity. These recent images from Juno provide the most detailed views of Io since 2007. Jason Perry from the University of Arizona expressed his excitement at seeing these changes up close again after 16 years.

Juno’s orbit around Jupiter will bring it even closer to Io in late December, with another close pass in early 2024. The spacecraft’s mission is to continue studying Jupiter and its moons, providing valuable insights into the nature of these distant worlds.