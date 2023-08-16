Flexible Displays Controlled by Robotic Fins Could Revolutionize Visual Technology

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed a groundbreaking technology that allows for the creation of flexible displays that can change color, convey information, and even send messages using infrared radiation. Taking inspiration from the morphing skins of chameleons and octopuses, engineers have designed capillary-controlled robotic flapping fins that enable the creation of switchable optical and infrared light multipixel displays. These displays are reported to be 1,000 times more energy-efficient than traditional light-emitting devices.

The team led by Professor Sameh Tawfick from the mechanical science and engineering department has successfully demonstrated how the innovative display technology works. They achieved this by using bendable fins and fluids that can alternate between straight or bent and hot or cold temperatures. By manipulating the volume and temperature of tiny fluid-filled pixels, the researchers were able to control the direction and motion of the flaps, similar to the mechanism of flip clocks. Varying the volume of the fluids changes the direction of the flaps, while adjusting the temperature allows the pixels to communicate through infrared energy.

The technology has potential applications in various industries and fields. The team has created small boxes, or pixels, containing flexible polymer fins that bend when filled with fluid and drained using tiny pumps. These pixels can be arranged in different orientations to create images, even on curved surfaces. The control is intricate enough to achieve complex motions, such as simulating the opening of a flower bloom. Furthermore, the displays have the ability to send two simultaneous signals: one visible to the human eye and the other detectable only by an infrared camera.

While there are some limitations, including the sensitivity to gravity and the availability of suitable pumps, the researchers are optimistic about the future of this technology. By making droplets five times smaller and overcoming gravitational effects, the team believes that the displays can be used in various applications, including large reflective displays for billboards and signage.

The study findings have been published in the journal Science Advances. The research was supported by the Airforce Office of Scientific Research and the National Science Foundation.