New Evidence Suggests Hupehsuchus was an Ancient Filter Feeder

A combined team of paleontologists and geoscientists from China University of Geosciences and Hubei Geological Bureau, in collaboration with the University of Bristol, has discovered new evidence indicating that the ancient marine reptile Hupehsuchus nanchangensis was a filter feeder. The findings were published in the journal BMC Ecology and Evolution.

Approximately 252 million years ago, a volcanic eruption caused drastic changes to the Earth’s climate, leading to the extinction of around 95% of marine species. This event, known as the “great Dying,” brought about significant evolutionary changes in the surviving creatures. One such creature that emerged over millions of years was the Hupehsuchus.

Hupehsuchus, first discovered in 1972 in Huibei Province, China, has remained enigmatic due to its unique characteristics. Unlike other marine creatures from the same era, this reptile had no teeth and a slender snout, making it unlikely to catch and consume smaller prey. These traits hinted at the possibility of it being a filter feeder, similar to modern baleen whales. However, solid evidence had been lacking until now.

In the recent study, the researchers analyzed two newly found Hupehsuchus fossil specimens. One was a complete skeleton, while the other consisted of the head, neck, and clavicle. This allowed for a top-down view of the skull, which was not possible with previously discovered fossils. Although no baleen or baleen-like structures were found in the fossils (as these are made of soft tissue that does not fossilize), the researchers explored alternative means of evidence.

They compared the new Hupehsuchus skulls with skulls of 130 modern aquatic animals, including both filter feeders and non-filter feeders. The researchers found that the closest match in skull morphology was with modern baleen whales, providing strong evidence that Hupehsuchus was likely a filter feeder.

These findings shed light on the dietary habits and evolutionary adaptations of Hupehsuchus, contributing to our understanding of the ancient marine ecosystem. Further research may uncover additional insights into the intriguing world of this unique prehistoric reptile.