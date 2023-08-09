CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

New Evidence Suggests Hupehsuchus was an Ancient Filter Feeder

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 9, 2023
New Evidence Suggests Hupehsuchus was an Ancient Filter Feeder

A combined team of paleontologists and geoscientists from China University of Geosciences and Hubei Geological Bureau, in collaboration with the University of Bristol, has discovered new evidence indicating that the ancient marine reptile Hupehsuchus nanchangensis was a filter feeder. The findings were published in the journal BMC Ecology and Evolution.

Approximately 252 million years ago, a volcanic eruption caused drastic changes to the Earth’s climate, leading to the extinction of around 95% of marine species. This event, known as the “great Dying,” brought about significant evolutionary changes in the surviving creatures. One such creature that emerged over millions of years was the Hupehsuchus.

Hupehsuchus, first discovered in 1972 in Huibei Province, China, has remained enigmatic due to its unique characteristics. Unlike other marine creatures from the same era, this reptile had no teeth and a slender snout, making it unlikely to catch and consume smaller prey. These traits hinted at the possibility of it being a filter feeder, similar to modern baleen whales. However, solid evidence had been lacking until now.

In the recent study, the researchers analyzed two newly found Hupehsuchus fossil specimens. One was a complete skeleton, while the other consisted of the head, neck, and clavicle. This allowed for a top-down view of the skull, which was not possible with previously discovered fossils. Although no baleen or baleen-like structures were found in the fossils (as these are made of soft tissue that does not fossilize), the researchers explored alternative means of evidence.

They compared the new Hupehsuchus skulls with skulls of 130 modern aquatic animals, including both filter feeders and non-filter feeders. The researchers found that the closest match in skull morphology was with modern baleen whales, providing strong evidence that Hupehsuchus was likely a filter feeder.

These findings shed light on the dietary habits and evolutionary adaptations of Hupehsuchus, contributing to our understanding of the ancient marine ecosystem. Further research may uncover additional insights into the intriguing world of this unique prehistoric reptile.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Ponytail Palm: A Low-Maintenance and Sun-Loving Plant for Your Living Room

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Artemis II Astronauts Visit Orion Spacecraft Ahead of Mission

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Perseid Meteor Shower, Super Blue Moon, and Milky Way: What to Look for in the Night Sky

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Harnessing the Power of Nanodevices for Next-Generation Technology

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Bollywood Actors Imagined as Game of Thrones Characters in AI Video

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Pilot Training: How Virtual Reality and Simulation are Transforming Europe’s Aviation Industry

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

KitKat Discontinues Peanut Butter Bites, Leaving Fans Devastated

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments