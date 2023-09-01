NASA’s Exoplanet Archive Confirms Six New Worlds, Surpassing 5,500 Total

NASA’s Exoplanet Archive has recently confirmed the discovery of six new exoplanets, bringing the total number of known exoplanets to 5,502. This milestone represents a significant advancement in our understanding of worlds beyond our own solar system.

The new exoplanets include HD 36384 b, a super-Jupiter that orbits a massive M giant star. This planet was detected using the radial velocity method, which measures the gravitational tug of planets on distant stars. It orbits a star nearly 40 times the size of our Sun.

TOI-198 b is a potentially rocky planet located in the innermost edge of the habitable zone of its star, an M dwarf. It was discovered using the transit method, which detects the temporary dimming of a star as an exoplanet passes in front of it.

TOI-2095 b and TOI-2095 c are both hot super-Earths that orbit around a shared M dwarf star. These planets were also found using the transit method. They are located close enough to their star that they are more similar to Venus than Earth.

TOI-4860 b is a Jupiter-sized gas giant, known as a “hot Jupiter,” that orbits an M dwarf star. Like the previous planets, it was discovered using the transit method. It completes an orbit every 1.52 days, indicating its close proximity to its star.

MWC 758 c is a giant protoplanet that orbits a young star still surrounded by a protoplanetary disk. This planet was discovered through direct imaging and is one of the first exoplanets found in a system with a protoplanetary disk.

The field of exoplanet science has rapidly expanded since the first confirmed exoplanet in 1992. NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), along with space telescopes like Spitzer, Hubble, and the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, have played crucial roles in these discoveries. Furthermore, the future of exoplanet research looks promising with the upcoming launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and the concept for the Habitable Worlds Observatory.

These six exoplanets were discovered by different research teams as part of five separate studies. With each new discovery, scientists gain further insights into the diversity and nature of exoplanets, moving us closer to understanding the vast universe beyond our solar system.

Sources:

– NASA’s Exoplanet Archive confirms six new worlds, bringing the total past 5,500.

– NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

– NASA’s Spitzer and Hubble Space Telescopes.

– NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and the Roman Coronagraph Instrument.

– 2020 Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics.