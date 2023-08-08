A Discovery in the Realm of Nanomachines: Cytochromes P450 Exhibit Soft-Robotic Properties

A recent study conducted molecular-dynamics simulations of Cytochromes P450 (CYP450s) enzymes and uncovered a significant finding in the field of nanomachines within living systems. Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Shiv Nadar University discovered that these enzymes possess unique soft-robotic properties.

Cytochromes P450 (CYP450s) are crucial enzymes found in living organisms that play a vital role in processes such as drug and xenobiotic metabolism. The simulations revealed that CYP450s have a fourth dimension – the ability to sense and respond to stimuli. This makes them soft-robot nanomachines in living matters.

During the catalytic cycle of these enzymes, a substrate molecule binds to the enzyme, initiating the process of oxidation. The enzyme’s structure is confined, allowing it to function as both a sensor and a soft robot. It interacts with the substrate through weak interactions, transferring energy and causing movement within the enzyme and the molecules inside it. Ultimately, this movement generates a special substance called oxoiron species, enabling the enzyme to oxidize a variety of substances.

The key takeaway from the simulations is that the catalytic cycle of CYP450s is complex but follows a logical sequence. The enzyme’s restricted space, strategic residue placements, and channels enable it to sense the substrate, heme changes, and conformational shifts in the active site. This sensing-response capability creates a soft-robot with a fourth dimension, previously unseen in regular 3D matter.

Prof. Sason Shaik, one of the lead researchers, stated that CYP450s act as soft-robot machines in living matters, displaying remarkable sensing and response-action capabilities. This discovery opens up new possibilities in soft-robotics research, especially in 4D materials that can sense and induce changes. The implications of this finding extend beyond biology and chemistry, potentially revolutionizing fields like artificial intelligence design and self-evolving polymers/gels synthesis.

Co-researcher Dr. Kshatresh Dutta Dubey added that chemistry is entering an exciting era where soft-robotics and intelligent design of nanomachines can lead to unprecedented advancements. The integration of soft-robotic language and machine programming could accelerate progress in developing 4D materials and fully unlock the potential of soft-robotics.

The study has been published in the journal Trends in Chemistry.