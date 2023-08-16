The Consequences of Melting Glaciers on Species and Ecosystems

Scientists are gaining a better understanding of the impacts of melting glaciers on humans, various species, and the surrounding ecosystem. Climate change is causing glaciers to disappear worldwide, with the Arctic warming at a rate twice as fast as the rest of the planet. A recent study published in Nature revealed that under a high-emissions scenario, almost half of the non-Antarctic and non-Greenland glacier area could vanish by the end of the century.

If greenhouse gas emissions are not significantly reduced, the melting glaciers will retreat rapidly, leading to ecological shifts. This retreat may result in the formation of “novel” ecosystems that attract cold-adapted species from more southern regions. However, it will also threaten the survival of species that rely on the ice and frigid atmosphere.

Glaciers provide unique habitats for wildlife, including microorganisms specific to each glacier. As glaciers shrink, these habitats will be lost, potentially causing the extinction of species living near glaciers. Certain species that cannot relocate easily, such as those found in the Alps and Himalayas, will face challenges adapting to the warming climate.

While some cold-adapted species may find refuge in these new ecosystems, their capacity for relocation is limited. Mammals and birds that have room to move around will have a better chance of survival. However, these species will require sufficient time to adapt and migrate, which may not be as rapid as the predicted warming and deglaciation.

The melting glaciers will leave behind terrestrial, marine, and freshwater habitats, accounting for 78%, 14%, and 8% respectively. The consequences of disappearing glaciers will extend to humans as well. In densely populated areas, glaciers are major water sources for communities, supplying water to some of the world’s largest rivers. Melting glaciers will make these water sources unstable and could potentially lead to catastrophic flooding events, as seen in recent incidents in Alaska.

To understand the future of glacial retreat, researchers used a glacier evolution model that incorporated various factors like topography and climatic data. The modeling predicts that deglaciation will occur at a similar rate until 2040 regardless of the climate scenario. After 2040, the extent of glacial retreat will vary depending on the severity of emissions.

Under a high-emissions scenario, where emissions triple by 2075, around half of the glacier area from 2020 could be lost by 2100. However, if emissions are significantly reduced, with net-zero achieved by 2050, the loss could be limited to 22%.

Apart from curbing deglaciation, it is crucial to protect the emerging ecosystems that form as a result. Allocating resources and focusing efforts on safeguarding these ecosystems will help ensure their sustainability in the face of ongoing climate change.