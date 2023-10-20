A recent study has brought to light the mysterious disappearance of marine animals that occurred between 390 to 385 million years ago at the South Pole. The research conducted sheds new insight into the profound impact of climate and sea-level changes on marine ecosystems.

During the Early-Middle Devonian period, the supercontinent Gondwana, which included parts of present-day Africa, South America, and Antarctica, was situated near the South Pole. Contrary to the icy landscape we now associate with Antarctica, this ancient landmass experienced warmer climates and higher sea levels, leading to extensive flooding.

Scientists have long been puzzled by the emergence and subsequent disappearance of the Malvinoxhosan biota, a group of marine animals that thrived in cooler waters. This group consisted of various types of shellfish, many of which are now extinct. After two centuries of mystery, the study’s lead author, Dr. Cameron Penn-Clarke, explains that the origin and disappearance of these animals have finally been unraveled.

To investigate this phenomenon, the researchers gathered and analyzed a large amount of fossil data. By utilizing advanced analytical methods, they carefully examined layers of ancient rock, each containing its own unique fossil records. The analysis revealed 7 to 8 distinct layers, showing a progressive decline in marine animal diversity.

Upon comparing these layers with ancient environmental data and global temperature records, the researchers made an alarming discovery. They found a strong correlation between the decline in marine species diversity and fluctuating sea levels and climate changes. It was during a global cooling phase that the Malvinoxhosan biota flourished. Cooler conditions allowed these animals to specialize, benefiting from circumpolar thermal barriers near the poles. However, as temperatures started to rise, the Malvinoxhosan animals disappeared, making way for species better suited to warmer waters.

The alterations in sea levels during this period likely broke down natural ocean barriers, enabling warm equatorial waters to infiltrate the South Pole. Consequently, these warm-water species dominated, signaling the demise of the Malvinoxhosan marine creatures. The breakdown of the polar ecosystems caused by the disappearance of the Malvinoxhosan biota was catastrophic and irreversible.

Dr. Penn-Clarke describes this as a “390-million-year-old murder mystery.” The study’s findings indicate that the combined effects of changes in sea-level and temperature were the primary factors triggering this extinction event. While this particular event coincides with known extinctions during the Early-Middle Devonian period, researchers lack accurate age inferences.

Understanding the sensitivity of polar environments and ecosystems to changes in sea level and temperature is crucial, particularly in light of the current biodiversity crisis. The study underscores the permanent nature of changes occurring in polar regions. These findings highlight the urgency of protecting and preserving these vulnerable ecosystems.

Sources:

– Study lead author, Dr. Cameron Penn-Clarke from the University of the Witwatersrand, Evolutionary Studies Institute.