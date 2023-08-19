James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Dust in Supernovae

New findings from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) reveal the presence of significant amounts of dust within two Type II supernovae, Supernova 2004et (SN2004 et) and Supernova 2017eaw (SN 2017eaw), located 22 million light-years away from Earth in the NGC 6946 spiral galaxy. The detection of dust in these supernovae supports the theory that they played a crucial role in supplying dust to the early universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI is able to detect cooler dust that survives the internal shocks from the explosions of dying stars. In the images captured by the telescope, the bluer colors indicate hotter dust, while the red colors indicate cooler dust.

Supernovae are some of the most energetic and luminous events in the universe. NGC 6946, also known as the Fireworks Galaxy, has witnessed nearly a dozen supernovae in the past century. The recent study focused on Supernova 2004et and Supernova 2017eaw.

The detection of large amounts of dust within the ejecta of these supernovae supports the idea that supernovae are a significant source of cosmic dust. As dying stars explode, their leftover gas expands and cools to form dust. This dust carries essential elements that contribute to the formation of new stars and planets.

Previous evidence of dust production from supernovae has been limited. The study of dust populations in nearby supernovae, such as Supernova 1987A, has been possible but challenging. In the case of more distant supernovae like SN 2004et and SN 2017eaw, the James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI is essential for detecting and studying the dust in mid-infrared wavelengths.

The discovery of dust in these supernovae is a significant breakthrough in understanding the origins of cosmic dust. It provides valuable insights into the role of supernovae in supplying dust to the early universe. These findings have implications for our understanding of the formation and evolution of galaxies and planetary systems.