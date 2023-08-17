Finding Reveals Conformational Dynamics of PIEZO1 Channels in Native Environment

PIEZOs are mechanosensitive ion channels that play important roles in physiological processes by converting force into chemoelectric signals. Although studies have suggested that these channels transduce mechanical force through the deformation of transmembrane domains, little is known about their interactions with the native environment and the molecular movements involved in their activation.

A recent study has shed light on the conformational dynamics of the blades of individual PIEZO1 molecules in a cellular context. Using nanoscopic fluorescence imaging, researchers observed that the blades of PIEZO1 are significantly expanded at rest due to the bending stress exerted by the plasma membrane. The degree of expansion varies along the length of the blade, with decreased binding strength between subdomains contributing to increased flexibility of the distal blade.

The study also demonstrated a correlation between blade expansion and channel activation by using chemical and mechanical modulators of PIEZO1. These findings provide insights into how PIEZO1 is activated in its native environment.

Furthermore, the researchers believe that their approach of detecting conformational shifts of single nanometers from populations of channels can serve as a framework for the structural analysis of other membrane proteins through nanoscopic imaging. This could potentially advance our understanding of mechanotransduction and its role in physiological processes.

The ability to sense and transduce mechanical information is crucial for various physiological processes. PIEZOs, as a family of mechanotransduction channels, play diverse roles in mammals, including touch sensation, blood pressure control, vascular development, mechanical itch, and erythrocyte hydration state.

PIEZOs are large membrane proteins arranged as a triskelion structure, with each protomer projecting a blade of transmembrane domains. These blades form a bowl shape and directly connect to the ion-conducting pore, suggesting their role as both levers that gate the channel and primary sensors of mechanical force.

In previous studies, reconstitution of PIEZO1 into artificial lipid bilayers demonstrated its ability to deform the membrane, forming a dome. Experiments have shown that the blades of PIEZO1 are flexible and can bend upon membrane deformation, supporting the hypothesis that they transduce force to gate the channel.

However, these studies were conducted in purified systems, and little was known about the behavior of PIEZO1 in its native cellular environment. The recent study addressed this gap by directly observing the conformational dynamics of PIEZO1 blades in cells using nanoscopic fluorescence imaging.

Overall, this research provides valuable insights into the activation and conformational changes of PIEZO1 channels in their natural setting. It also opens up possibilities for further structural analysis of membrane proteins using nanoscopic imaging techniques.