Dinuclear Ruthenium Complex Enables Highly Selective Photocatalytic CO2 Reduction

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have made significant progress in the field of renewable energy by developing a dinuclear ruthenium (Ru) complex that acts as an efficient photocatalyst for converting CO2 into carbon monoxide (CO). This breakthrough holds great promise for addressing the depletion of fossil fuels and combating global warming.

Similar to the process of photosynthesis in plants, the conversion and storage of solar energy into chemical energy are crucial for addressing environmental challenges. The team utilized the powerful photocatalytic properties of the Ru dinuclear complex to achieve a highly efficient CO2 reduction reaction, resulting in a selectivity of over 99% for CO.

To carry out the experiment, a mixture of dimethylacetamide and water, containing the Ru dinuclear complex as a photocatalyst and a sacrificial reducing agent, was exposed to light with a central wavelength of 450 nm in a CO2 atmosphere. After 10 hours, all the reducing agent was consumed, and the CO2 was successfully converted into CO.

The researchers determined that the maximum quantum yield of the reaction at 450 nm was 19.7%. Remarkably, the photocatalytic CO2 reduction proceeded with remarkable efficiency, even when the initial CO2 concentration in the gas phase was reduced to 1.5%. This indicates that almost all the introduced CO2 could be converted into CO.

The enhanced stability of the newly developed Ru dinuclear complex is attributed to the strong chelating effect of the ligand employed. The complex’s two Ru complex moieties engage in photosensitization, further enhancing its stability under reaction conditions.

The researchers aim to further enhance the catalytic activity of the Ru complex to create a reaction system capable of efficiently driving the CO2 reduction process, even at lower CO2 concentrations equivalent to that of the Earth’s atmosphere.

This research opens up new possibilities for utilizing solar energy to convert CO2 into value-added chemicals and provides a promising approach to combatting the negative effects of carbon emissions.

Source: Journal of the American Chemical Society