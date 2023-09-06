Dinosaur Tracks Uncovered in Dinosaur Valley State Park, Texas

Recently, dinosaur tracks that are believed to be approximately 113 million years old were discovered in Dinosaur Valley State Park, located on the Paluxy River outside Fort Worth, Texas. This exciting finding was made possible due to a severe drought that exposed the riverbed where the tracks are typically submerged.

Dinosaur Valley State Park is known for its dinosaur track observations and offers 20 miles of camping trails. However, the ongoing drought in Texas provided a rare opportunity for park visitors to witness these ancient footprints up close. Paul Baker, the retail manager at Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park, explained that the high temperatures and drought conditions over the past two years have revealed new tracks that are usually hidden underwater.

The recently discovered tracks belong to two different dinosaur species. The first set is believed to be from an Acrocanthosaurus, which weighed 7 tons and measured 15 feet tall. The second set of tracks may have been left by a Sauroposeidon, which weighed a staggering 44 tons and stood 60 feet tall. Stephanie Salinas Garcia from the park’s press office confirmed these findings.

With the help of dedicated volunteers, the hidden dinosaur footprints were carefully unearthed by brushing away dirt and dust. Renowned researcher Glen Kuban, who has been studying tracks at the park for over four decades, along with members of the Dallas Paleontological Society, will now map and cast the tracks with utmost precision for future interpretive purposes.

This discovery sheds new light on the ancient history of dinosaurs in Texas and provides a unique opportunity for paleontologists and visitors alike to learn more about these fascinating creatures. As the state park eagerly awaits rainfall to cover up the tracks once again, it serves as a reminder of the remarkable mysteries that lie beneath the surface of our planet.

Sources:

– Dinosaur Valley State Park press office

– Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park

Definitions:

1. Acrocanthosaurus: A large carnivorous dinosaur that lived approximately 100 million years ago.

2. Sauroposeidon: A massive dinosaur belonging to the sauropod group, known for its towering height and long neck.

3. Paleontologist: A scientist who studies fossils and ancient life forms.