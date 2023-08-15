Alaska’s Largest Dinosaur Track Site Unveiled in Denali National Park

A team of researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) has discovered what could be Alaska’s largest single dinosaur track site in Denali National Park and Preserve. Known as “The Coliseum,” this extensive location contains numerous footprints from various dinosaur species that existed approximately 70 million years ago.

Lead author Dustin Stewart, who conducted the research during his graduate studies in Paleontology at UAF, stated that The Coliseum is not just a single level of rock with tracks, but a sequence through time. The site surpasses all other known track sites in Denali in terms of magnitude.

Initially, the site appeared unimpressive, but upon further inspection, its significance became apparent. When sunlight hit the rocks at the right angle, the footprints became clearly visible. Fossilized impressions and sediment casts reveal the shape of the toes and the skin texture of the dinosaurs.

The rock layers that form The Coliseum were sediment layers near a communal watering spot in the Late Cretaceous Period. Over time, tectonic movements caused the flat layers to shift and stand vertically, exposing the footprints.

In addition to the footprints, the site also contains ancient plant fossils, preserved pollen, and evidence of ancient freshwater mollusks and invertebrates. These findings provide valuable insights into the environment of that period.

The region was once part of a vast river network with ponds and lakes. The climate was significantly warmer, supporting a diverse range of plants and wildlife. Although herbivorous dinosaurs were the most common, there were also traces of carnivores such as raptors, tyrannosaurs, and aquatic birds.

The balance between conservation and exploration is essential in preserving sites like The Coliseum. While protecting the area from disturbance and theft, visitors are encouraged to explore for fossils within their geologic context to gain a better understanding of the evolution of landscapes and ecosystems.

Further research in collaboration with the National Park Service is planned to study The Coliseum and similar sites more extensively. The discovery of Alaska’s largest dinosaur track site highlights Denali National Park’s significance in paleontological research.

The study detailing these findings has been published in the journal Historical Biology.