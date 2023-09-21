New Evidence Shows Ancient Feathers Had Similar Protein Composition to Modern Feathers

A recent study conducted by palaeontologists at University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland has provided X-ray evidence of proteins in fossil feathers, offering new insights into the evolution of feathers. Previous research suggested that ancient feathers had a different composition compared to the feathers of today’s birds. However, the new findings confirm that the protein composition of modern feathers was also present in the feathers of dinosaurs and early birds, indicating that the chemistry of feathers originated much earlier than previously believed.

The research, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, was led by Dr Tiffany Slater and Prof. Maria McNamara from UCC’s School of Biological, Earth, and Environmental Science. The team collaborated with scientists from Linyi University in China and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource in the United States. They analyzed feathers dating back 125 million years from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis, as well as a 50-million-year-old feather from the USA.

Using X-rays and infrared light, the team developed a new method to detect traces of ancient feather proteins. The analysis revealed that feathers from Sinornithosaurus contained beta-proteins, similar to the feathers of modern birds. This discovery highlights the exciting similarities between dinosaurs and birds.

To better understand how feather proteins break down during the fossilization process, the team conducted additional experiments. They found that modern bird feathers are rich in beta-proteins, which strengthen feathers for flight. Previous tests on dinosaur feathers had mainly detected alpha-proteins. The new research explains this difference as the result of protein degradation during fossilization. While some fossil feathers preserve traces of the original beta-proteins, others are damaged, providing a false narrative about feather evolution.

This study addresses a longstanding debate about the preservation of proteins over millions of years. The findings demonstrate that traces of ancient biomolecules can survive for extended periods, although the fossil record cannot be interpreted literally due to the processes that occur during fossilization. The researchers are developing new tools to understand these processes and unlock the chemical secrets of fossils, offering exciting insights into the evolution of essential tissues and their biomolecules.

