Marvels of the Natural World Captured in Photography Competition

Many fascinating and awe-inspiring images showcasing the wonders of the natural world were captured by researchers from around the globe in a recent photography competition. These images not only exhibit the beauty of scientific research but also shed light on the harsh realities of life, spanning from parasitic fungi and deceased whales to dinosaur eggs and shark conservation.

The winners and runners-up from the BMC Ecology and Evolution journal competition offer a glimpse into various categories of scientific exploration. The Paleoecology category’s champion is an illustration of the inside of a dinosaur egg, based on the discovery of hadrosauroid dinosaur eggs and embryos dating back 72 to 66 million years ago in China’s Upper Cretaceous red beds. The runner-up photo showcases a fossilized dinosaur blood vessel, which is approximately 150 million years old. These images provide valuable insights into the evolution and paleoenvironments of dinosaurs.

In the Plants and Fungi category, the winning image depicts an ant being overtaken by the zombie-ant fungus Ophiocordyceps. The photograph shows the fungal fruiting body bursting out of the ant’s head. It demonstrates the parasitic nature of the fungus, which infects the ant’s body and brain, manipulating its behavior for its own benefit. The runner-up image displays a spider that has fallen victim to a parasitic fungus, which emerges from its body. Both images spotlight the fascinating yet terrifying relationships between fungi and invertebrates.

The Protecting Our Planet category’s runner-up photo portrays the release of a newborn blacktip reef shark in Mo’orea, French Polynesia. This image captures the efforts of researchers studying the physiological performance of young sharks in tropical shark nurseries, given the challenges posed by climate change. The winning image exemplifies the combination of wildlife conservation and sustainable beekeeping at the Chimpanzee Conservation Center in Guinea. By engaging in beekeeping, this project not only generates income but also highlights the importance of forests and ecosystem services like pollination.

Lastly, in the Research in Action category, the runner-up image reveals an aerial view of a necropsy being conducted on a stranded humpback whale in the UK. This visual provides a glimpse into the scientific examination of the deceased whale to better understand its cause of death and contribute to marine conservation efforts.

Overall, these captivating images not only showcase the marvels of the natural world but also emphasize the importance of scientific research and conservation for our planet’s future.