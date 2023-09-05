CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

SpaceX Satellites Light Up Night Sky over Cincinnati

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 5, 2023
Many people in Cincinnati were left wondering about strange lights in the night sky on Monday night. However, there’s no need to worry—it wasn’t visitors from outer space. Those lights were actually Starlink Satellites from Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

According to findstarlink.com, the satellites were visible at around 9 p.m. for about five minutes as they traveled from west to southeast. The next opportunity to see them will be on Tuesday night at approximately 9:19 p.m. for about four minutes.

On Sunday night, SpaceX launched 21 Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center, with the Falcon 9 launch taking off from Launch Complex 39A. This launch marked the 10th flight for the first-stage booster, which successfully landed on a droneship after stage separation.

If you missed the sight on Monday night, don’t worry. There will be more opportunities to witness the Starlink satellites as they orbit the Earth. Keep an eye on the sky on Tuesday night to catch a glimpse of these interesting space phenomena.

Source: WLWT News 5, WESH 2 News

