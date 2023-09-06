Bright Fireball over Mid-Atlantic Caused by Asteroid Fragment Disintegration

A recent sighting of a bright fireball over the Mid-Atlantic region has been attributed to an asteroid fragment that disintegrated over Hanover on Sunday night, according to NASA. The fireball was first observed at approximately 9:23 p.m. and was visible from Forest Hill, Maryland, located 47 miles away. NASA estimates that the fireball was traveling at a speed of 36,000 miles per hour, moving northwest before disintegrating at a height of 22 miles above Gnatstown, Pennsylvania.

The asteroid fragment, believed to be around six inches in diameter, likely originated from the asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter. As it made its way through the Earth’s atmosphere, it traveled a distance of approximately 55 miles before disintegration. The event garnered significant attention, with nearly 500 eyewitness reports being filed with the American Meteor Society’s database.

While there were no reports of any danger or impact associated with the asteroid fragment, its fiery display left a lasting impression on those who witnessed it. Eyewitnesses from the Hanover area, Dover, and Gettysburg were among those who contributed reports to the American Meteor Society’s database, assisting in tracking and understanding the celestial event.

In a world where space exploration and understanding celestial phenomena continue to captivate our curiosity, events like these remind us of the vastness and unpredictability of the universe. With ongoing research and observation, we can continue to learn more about these spectacular events and deepen our understanding of our place in the cosmos.

Definitions:

1. Fireball: A fireball is a bright meteor that is typically larger and brighter than an average shooting star. It is caused by a small asteroid or a fragment of one entering the Earth’s atmosphere and burning up due to the intense heat generated by friction.

