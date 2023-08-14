Experts Disprove Claim of Comet Causing Decline of North America’s Hopewell Culture

Experts from various fields have refuted claims suggesting that an exploding comet was responsible for the decline of North America’s Hopewell Culture. While smaller versions of asteroid impacts are plausible explanations for recent developments, skeptics have come together to debunk the claims made by “team comet.” The Hopewell culture, a network of interlinked cultures that engaged in long-distance trade for 600 years, experienced a decline approximately 1,500 years ago, with the cessation of trade and the disappearance of cultural markers such as giant mounds.

Kenneth Tankersley of the University of Cincinnati previously presented evidence supporting an airburst over southern Ohio as the cause of the decline. However, a group of twelve scientists, led by Dr. Kevin Nolan of Ball State University, now argue against these claims. They assert that there is no evidence of catastrophically burned habitations at any of the Hopewell sites studied by Tankersley’s team. The burned surfaces identified were either ceremonial burnings or not burned at all. The scientists also dismissed Tankersley’s meteorite evidence, suggesting that the meteorites found at the sites were collected by the Hopewell people themselves and that the minerals present were natural products of the local soil chemistry.

Nolan and his colleagues further argue that Tankersley’s claim of simultaneous destruction across scattered Hopewell sites is inaccurate, as the sites have different ages. This indicates that whatever caused the decline was a gradual process and not a sudden extraterrestrial event. The stability of populations in the region during this period contradicts the catastrophic claim.

The scientists also criticize what they refer to as “cosmic catastrophism” and pseudoscientific beliefs that oversimplify complex societal and environmental interactions. They emphasize the importance of using archaeological records and anthropological theories to understand social decline.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, provides a comprehensive critique of Tankersley’s claims and presents a different perspective on the decline of the Hopewell culture.