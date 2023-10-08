Diamonds Used as Quantum Simulators to Study Complex Quantum Dynamics

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are using diamonds as quantum simulators to study complex quantum dynamics, according to a study published in Physical Review Letters. By bombarding diamonds with nitrogen atoms, the researchers create flaws in the crystal structure, which are filled with electrons exhibiting quantum properties such as spin and magnetism. These flawed diamonds can serve as quantum sensors that respond to their environment and interact with each other.

Classical computers are inadequate for simulating quantum systems due to the exponential growth in dimensions as more particles are added. However, the research team has demonstrated that it is feasible to directly simulate complex quantum dynamics using a controllable quantum system. The team created a simulation program within the engineered quantum system and observed the results, an approach that would be nearly impossible with classical computers.

The diamond-based system developed by the researchers operates at room temperature, unlike other quantum simulation systems that require ultra-cold temperatures. The team was able to maintain system stability by preventing thermalization, where the system absorbs excessive energy, causing the flaws to lose their quantum features. By driving the system rapidly, the team delays thermalization and keeps the system in a stable state.

This diamond-based quantum system allows physicists to study interactions between multiple quantum regions simultaneously. It also has the potential for creating highly sensitive quantum sensors, as the longer a quantum system can maintain its quantum state, the greater its sensitivity. The team is collaborating with other researchers in the Center for Quantum Leaps to gain insights across disciplines and explore the possibilities of improving sensor performance and studying quantum materials and thermodynamics.

This research contributes to the advancement of quantum simulation and has implications for studying emergent phenomena and novel phases of matter in the field of quantum physics.

Reference: “Quasi-Floquet Prethermalization in a Disordered Dipolar Spin Ensemble in Diamond” by Guanghui He, Bingtian Ye, Ruotian Gong, Zhongyuan Liu, Kater W. Murch, Norman Y. Yao and Chong Zu, 27 September 2023, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.130401

Sources:

– Physical Review Letters: peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Physical Society

– Washington University in St. Louis: research institution

– Center for Quantum Leaps: supported the research team in advancing quantum simulation