Diamond Materials Are Promising Solar-Powered Photoelectrodes, Study Shows

Researchers at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) have discovered that diamond materials have the potential to be used as solar-powered photoelectrodes, which can convert greenhouse gases into valuable products. Diamond materials have been successfully employed in various applications such as brain implants, quantum sensors, computers, and metal-free photoelectrodes.

Typically, diamond materials release electrons in water when excited by light, facilitating chemical reactions that are otherwise difficult to initiate. For example, these materials can help convert CO2 into methanol, a valuable fuel, and nitrogen gas into nitrogen fertilizer NH3, using much less energy than traditional methods.

However, diamond electrodes tend to oxidize in water, impairing their ability to emit electrons into the water. Additionally, the bandgap of diamond is in the UV range, making it unlikely to respond to visible light excitation. Despite these challenges, earlier studies indicated that diamond materials emit electrons when exposed to visible light.

To shed light on the surface processes of diamond materials, Dr. Arsène Chemin and his team at HZB utilized four X-ray spectroscopic methods to characterize the surface properties of the samples. They also measured the photoemission of electrons from these samples in both air and liquid. The research revealed that there was little difference in the photoemission of charges in liquid, regardless of whether the samples were oxidized. This suggests that diamond materials are suitable for use in aqueous solutions. Moreover, visible light excitation can also generate electron emission in boron-doped samples.

The findings of this study provide optimism for the utilization of diamond materials as solar-powered photoelectrodes. These materials offer a unique opportunity for various applications and can be explored further. The combination of different spectroscopic methods employed in this study could also pave the way for breakthroughs in other photoactive semiconductor materials.

The study was published in the journal Small Methods.

Source: Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (citations removed)