Parasitic Plant Manipulates Host to Grow into Its Own Flesh

Scientists have made a fascinating discovery about a parasitic plant known as the balanophoraceae. Unlike other parasites that directly steal nutrients from their hosts, this plant convinces its host to help it form a connective underground structure. As a result, the tissue of both the host and the parasite become mixed, with the latter stealing nutrients from its victim.

A study published in the journal Nature Plants provides details about how these flowers operate and compares them to another parasitic plant called sapria. Although they appear different, both plants have made significant genetic changes to benefit their relationship with their hosts. They have lost core genes related to photosynthesis, nitrogen absorption, root development, and stress response hormone creation.

Lead author Dr. Xiaoli Chen describes the gene losses as “striking.” However, researchers believe that these losses may actually aid their survival. Dr. Sean Graham, a botanist at the University of British Columbia, suggests that the gene loss might help the plants maintain physiological synchronization with their hosts.

The findings of this study contribute to a global project aimed at sequencing the genomes of 10,000 plant species. It sheds light on how parasitic plants evolve based on their hosts and manipulate them to ensure their own survival.

