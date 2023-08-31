Astronomers Discover Dense Neptune-sized Exoplanet with NASA’s TESS

Using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), an international team of astronomers has identified a new exoplanet known as TOI-332 b. This Neptune-sized planet is one of the densest ever found of its size. TESS, which aims to search for transiting exoplanets, has already identified nearly 6,800 candidate exoplanets, with 379 confirmed to date.

TOI-332 b was discovered by astronomers led by Ares Osborn of the University of Warwick, UK. They observed a transit signal in the light curve of a K-dwarf star known as TOI-332. Follow-up observations using ground-based facilities confirmed the planetary nature of the signal.

The researchers found that TOI-332 b has a radius of approximately 3.2 times that of Earth and an unusually large mass of 57.2 Earth masses, giving it a high density of 9.6 g/cm3. The planet completes an orbit around its host star every 18.65 hours, at a distance of 0.016 AU. Its calculated equilibrium temperature is around 1,871 K.

TOI-332 b has been classified as an ultra-short period (USP) Neptune-sized exoplanet. It falls within the “Neptunian desert,” a region where planets of this size and density have rarely been found. The planet’s interior structure is likely dominated by refractory materials, making it more similar to terrestrial planets. Surprisingly, TOI-332 b appears to lack a hydrogen-helium envelope, which challenges current theories of planetary formation.

The parent star of TOI-332, known as TOI-332, is estimated to be five billion years old and has a spectral type K0V. It is located approximately 726.5 light-years away from Earth and is slightly smaller and less massive than the sun, with an effective temperature of 5,251 K.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the formation and composition of exoplanets. The unusual characteristics of TOI-332 b raise questions about our current understanding of planet formation and the existence of giant cores without gaseous envelopes.

Source: Osborn et al., arXiv (2023) [No URL included]

