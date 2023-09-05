New Quasiparticle Discovered: Pines’ Demon

Researchers in the US and Japan have announced the discovery of a long-sought-after quasiparticle known as Pines’ demon. This plasmon, which behaves like a massless wave, has eluded detection for almost seven decades due to experimental challenges. However, using specialized electron spectroscopy techniques, scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign were able to observe the presence of Pines’ demon while studying the material strontium ruthenate.

Plasmons are quanta of collective electron density fluctuations proposed by physicists David Pines and David Bohm in 1952. While plasmons are routinely studied in metals and semiconductors, Pines hypothesized the existence of a plasmon that would require no initial burst of energy. This unique quasiparticle, dubbed Pines’ demon, forms when electrons in different bands of a metal move out of phase with one another, resulting in the cancellation of long-range Coulomb interactions.

Using the technique of electron energy-loss spectroscopy, the researchers discovered the presence of Pines’ demon in strontium ruthenate. High-energy electrons exhibited an interaction with a typical (charged) plasmon, while low-energy electrons revealed an oscillation with a tiny energy gap at zero momentum. The velocity of this acoustic mode was found to be about 100 times that of sound, suggesting it is not associated with phonons but rather a quasiparticle.

To confirm their findings, the researchers examined the neutrality of the demon and found that its intensity varied inversely with momentum raised to the power 1.83, confirming its unique properties. The researchers suggest that additional experiments and the development of a hydrodynamic theory of the quasiparticle could further enhance understanding of Pines’ demon.

This discovery may have implications beyond strontium ruthenate, as the demon is believed to be present in other metals with different electron bands, including some superconductors. Overall, this breakthrough brings us closer to understanding the behavior of quasiparticles and their potential applications in various fields of science and technology.

Source: No URL provided