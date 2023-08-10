Scientists Discover Elusive “Demon” Particle in Solid Material

In 1956, theoretical physicist David Pines proposed the existence of a unique particle called a “demon” that could form when electrons combine in a solid. This particle was predicted to be massless, neutral, and unable to interact with light. Despite its theoretical significance, the demon has remained elusive and was never empirically studied. However, a team of researchers led by Peter Abbamonte from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has now successfully detected the demon for the first time.

Using a nonstandard experimental technique, the researchers directly excited the electronic modes of a material, allowing them to observe the demon’s signature in strontium ruthenate, a metal. The demon’s presence was unexpected, as the team was not specifically searching for it. This serendipitous discovery has shed light on the behavior of multi-band metals.

In condensed matter physics, electrons lose their individuality and form collective units in solids. These units can combine to create composite particles called plasmons. Pines proposed that in metals with multiple energy bands, the plasmons could combine in an out-of-phase pattern to form a massless and neutral demon. Unlike other plasmons, demons can exist at any temperature due to their masslessness.

The neutral nature of demons makes them difficult to detect using traditional methods. Most experiments measure optical properties and rely on interactions with light, but demons do not interact with light. The research team used momentum-resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy, a technique that directly observes a material’s electronic properties, to detect the demon.

The researchers were originally studying strontium ruthenate to better understand high-temperature superconductors. During their investigation, they discovered an electronic mode with no mass, which turned out to be the long-sought-after demon. To clarify the features of strontium ruthenate’s electronic structure and confirm the presence of the demon, the team performed microscopic calculations.

This accidental discovery highlights the importance of innovative experimental techniques and exploring understudied materials. The detection of the demon particle opens up new avenues of research in condensed matter physics and could lead to a deeper understanding of the behavior of metals.