Finding the Elusive “Demon”: Experimental Discovery of Pines’ Theoretical Particle in Strontium Ruthenate

In 1956, theoretical physicist David Pines proposed the existence of a unique particle called a “demon” in solid materials. This composite particle is massless, neutral, and does not interact with light. However, despite its interesting properties, it has remained elusive and undetected since its prediction.

Now, a team of researchers led by Peter Abbamonte from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has finally found Pines’ demon, 67 years after it was first theorized. Using a nonstandard experimental technique that directly excites a material’s electronic modes, they were able to observe the demon’s signature in strontium ruthenate.

In condensed matter physics, it is well-established that electrons lose their individuality in solids, combining to form collective units called plasmons. These plasmons have a new charge and mass determined by the underlying electric interactions. However, it has been difficult to observe plasmons at room temperature due to their large mass.

Pines proposed that in metals with electrons in multiple energy bands, the respective plasmons can combine out-of-phase to form a new massless and neutral plasmon particle—the demon. These demons, being massless, can exist at any energy and temperature, potentially playing a significant role in the behavior of multi-band metals.

The challenge in detecting demons is their neutrality, as they do not leave a signature in standard condensed matter experiments involving light and optical properties. Abbamonte’s research group used momentum-resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy, a nonstandard technique, to directly observe the features of strontium ruthenate. While studying the metal’s electronic properties, they unexpectedly discovered an electronic mode with no mass—the long-sought demon.

The research team, along with condensed matter theorist Edwin Huang, conducted calculations to confirm the presence of the demon in strontium ruthenate. They found that two electron bands in the metal were oscillating out-of-phase with equal magnitude, just as Pines had predicted.

The discovery of the demon in strontium ruthenate highlights the importance of exploring unconventional experimental techniques and less-studied materials. This serendipitous finding opens up new possibilities for understanding the behavior of multi-band metals and the role of massless particles in condensed matter physics.