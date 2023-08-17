The Perseverance Rover’s Latest Discoveries on Mars

The Perseverance rover has moved on from the boulder field at “Fall River Pass” and is now exploring an intriguing sedimentary rock unit. This discovery was first spotted by the Ingenuity helicopter during its 52nd flight a few weeks ago. The aerial perspective provided by Ingenuity has proven to be invaluable in scouting out areas of interest ahead of the rover.

The rock of interest is located in a linear trough west of “Fall River Pass” and its relationship with nearby boulder-rich deposits is particularly significant. Scientists are eager to determine the age of this rock and its connection to the construction of the Jezero fan. They are also interested in understanding the environment in which this rock formed. Could it have been deposited in a river or a lake?

At an erosion-resistant outcrop called “Dream Lake,” the rover utilized its Gas Dust Removal Tool (gDRT) to clean off the dust cover and then performed an abrasion to analyze the rock’s interior. The surface of the rock, after being cleaned, revealed an intriguing pitted texture with rounded crystals embedded within.

Further investigations are ongoing as the team continues to analyze the data collected. The next step involves taking a short drive south to explore a different outcrop within the trough. This new outcrop may offer a different variation of the same sedimentary rock unit or even a completely different type of rock.

Following this exploration, the rover will head to the next boulder field to continue its investigations. Eventually, the rover will journey westward to the geological contact between the fan and the margin unit at a location called “Mandu Wall.” This marks the end of the Upper Fan Campaign and the beginning of a new campaign to study the carbonate-bearing unit along the inner rim of Jezero Crater.

The Perseverance rover’s discoveries on Mars continue to provide valuable insights into the planet’s geology and history.