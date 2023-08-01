NASA Delays Launch of Crew-7 Mission to International Space Station

The launch of the next Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station has been delayed due to Falcon Heavy delays, according to NASA. The space agency and SpaceX are now targeting the launch of the Crew 7 flight for Monday, August 21 at 5:23 a.m. UTC. The delay was caused by a ripple effect from the most recent mission launching later than planned. A Falcon Heavy launched Hughes’ Jupiter 3/Echostar 24 satellite on July 28 after a shuffle in the launch schedule. Originally, the satellite was to have flown after Crew 7, but due to a national security mission delay, the satellite launch was moved up. This caused the need to adjust the launch date for Crew 7 from August 15 to 17.

The delay in the Falcon Heavy launch also impacted the schedule for the refurbishment and reconfiguration of pad 39A. Additionally, the launch of NASA’s Psyche mission, scheduled for October 5, further complicates the schedule. Crew 7 must launch before mid-September to allow SpaceX to convert the pad back for Falcon Heavy launches. SpaceX is working on a new access tower for its other launch site, pad 40, to alleviate the bottleneck at pad 39A.

The Crew 7 mission will include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. They will enter their pre-launch quarantine before flying to Florida for the launch. The crew will fly aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance, which is making its third flight. The mission will also utilize a new Falcon 9 first stage booster, which is expected to make a land landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station following liftoff. This will be the second crewed mission to demonstrate the capability of landing on land.