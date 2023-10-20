The Deepest Evidence of Coral Reef Bleaching Discovered in the Indian Ocean

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in the Indian Ocean, uncovering the deepest evidence of coral reef bleaching ever recorded. This evidence, found at depths of over 90 meters, is significant as it reveals the severity of the damage being caused to coral reefs, which are essential for the health of the ocean ecosystem.

Published in Nature Communications, a study conducted by researchers from the University of Plymouth found that areas of coral reefs located more than 90 meters below the surface of the Indian Ocean have experienced extensive bleaching, with up to 80 percent of the reefs affected in certain regions. This damage can be attributed to a 30 percent increase in sea temperatures in the Indian Ocean.

The surprising findings contradict the previous belief that deeper corals were more resilient to ocean warming. Dr. Phil Hosegood, the lead researcher of the study, expressed his astonishment, stating, “Reefs at similar depths all over the world are likely at risk from similar climatic changes.”

The researchers utilized underwater robots and satellite-generated oceanographic data during their study of the Central Indian Ocean. During a research cruise in November 2019, they observed the first signs of coral bleaching in deeper reefs using remotely operated underwater vehicles equipped with cameras. This bleaching was caused by a deepening of the thermocline, a layer where temperature changes rapidly with depth, which is linked to regional climate patterns similar to El Nino, further intensified by the climate crisis.

While some parts of the affected reef have shown signs of recovery between 2020 and 2022, scientists stress the urgency of increased monitoring efforts in the deep ocean. Mesophotic corals, which were expected to compensate for the damage to shallow water corals, are revealed to be vulnerable as well.

Over the past few decades, the tropical Indian Ocean has experienced a significant rise in ocean warming, with an average increase in Sea Surface Temperature (SST) of around 1 degree Celsius from 1951 to 2015, according to Indian government data. This warming is occurring at a rate of 0.15 degrees Celsius per decade.

This discovery emphasizes the need for immediate action to address climate change and protect coral reefs worldwide. Monitoring efforts should be increased to understand the extent of damage and develop effective conservation strategies for these vulnerable ecosystems.

Sources:

– Nature Communications (Study)

– University of Plymouth (Research Institution)

– Indian Government Data