Deepest Known Evidence of Coral Reef Bleaching Discovered in Indian Ocean

A new study conducted by scientists from the University of Plymouth has revealed the deepest known evidence of coral bleaching on a coral reef that is nearly 300 feet below the surface in the Indian Ocean. Coral bleaching occurs when stressors such as changes in temperature, nutrients, or light cause corals to expel the zooxanthellae algae living in their tissue, resulting in them turning white. The most common cause of coral bleaching is warming ocean temperatures due to climate change.

Mesophotic coral ecosystems, which reside in deeper and cooler waters, were previously thought to offer a refuge to shallow-water reefs. However, the study found limited connectivity between these ecosystems and shallow corals, highlighting the need to understand their susceptibility to warming oceans. The bleaching event in the Central Indian Ocean was attributed to the Indian Ocean dipole, which caused a 30% increase in ocean temperatures and damaged 80% of the coral reefs at depths believed to be resilient to warming.

Dr. Philip Hosegood, co-author of the study, expressed surprise at the findings, stating that deeper corals were thought to be resilient to ocean warming due to the cooler waters they inhabit. However, this study demonstrates that deeper reefs are also at risk from climate change.

The study, titled “Mesophotic coral bleaching associated with changes in thermocline depth,” was published in the journal Nature Communications. Researchers from the University of Plymouth have been conducting studies in the Central Indian Ocean for over a decade. During their research cruises, they use a combination of satellite-generated data, in situ monitoring, and underwater robots to gather information about the region’s oceanography and biodiversity.

The researchers discovered evidence of coral damage during a research cruise in November 2019. Remotely operated underwater vehicles with monitoring cameras captured images of bleached corals, while shallow water reefs showed no signs of bleaching. Further analysis of data collected during the cruise, as well as satellite information on ocean temperatures, revealed that the bleaching was caused by a deepening of the thermocline, which is due to climate change amplifying natural cycles of variability.

The study highlights the vulnerability of mesophotic coral ecosystems to thermal stress and emphasizes the importance of monitoring the deep ocean seafloor. The recovery of large portions of the reef since the bleaching event shows that mesophotic corals have the potential to recover but also raises concerns about the impact of future bleaching events on coral mortality and biodiversity loss.

The researchers concluded that expanding our understanding of the impacts of climate change on deep water corals is crucial, as these ecosystems remain largely understudied. The combined influence of El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole is exacerbating the impacts felt in the region, emphasizing the need for further research and conservation efforts to protect these critical habitats.

