Decoding Molecular Communication for Nanotechnologies

Canadian scientists at the Université de Montréal have successfully recreated and mathematically validated two molecular languages that are essential for the functioning of living organisms. Their study, “Programming chemical communication: allostery vs. multivalent mechanism,” published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, opens new possibilities for the development of nanotechnologies in fields such as biosensing, drug delivery, and molecular imaging.

Living organisms consist of billions of nanomachines and nanostructures that communicate with each other to perform various essential tasks, including movement, thinking, survival, and reproduction. The development and understanding of molecular languages, which ensure coordination among molecules within living organisms, are crucial for the emergence of life.

These molecular languages are categorized into two types: allostery and multivalency. Allostery works like a lock and key mechanism where a molecule modifies the structure of another molecule to trigger or inhibit an activity. On the other hand, multivalency functions like a puzzle where one molecule facilitates the binding of a third molecule by increasing the binding interface.

While these molecular languages have been observed in all living organisms, scientists are just beginning to comprehend their rules and principles. The ability to understand and harness these molecular languages is vital for designing and programming more complex and useful artificial nanosystems.

In their study, the researchers focused on creating a DNA-based molecular system that can utilize both allostery and multivalency. They discovered that simple mathematical equations can accurately describe the two languages, providing insights into the parameters and design rules for programming molecular communication within nanosystems.

This newfound understanding allowed the researchers to design and engineer a programmable antibody sensor using the multivalent language. This sensor enables the detection of antibodies across different concentrations, which can be instrumental in monitoring individual and collective immunity.

In addition to expanding the synthetic toolbox for nanotechnology, this discovery also sheds light on why natural nanosystems have evolved to favor one language over the other for effective chemical communication.

Understanding and decoding molecular communication is an essential step towards the development of advanced nanotechnologies with a wide range of applications.