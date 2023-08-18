Physicists Discover Universal Theory Explaining the Behavior of Strange Metals

Physicists have recently developed a groundbreaking theory that solves a decades-old problem regarding the peculiar electrical conductivity of “strange metals.” This theory could potentially aid in the development of improved superconductors for quantum computers. Strange metals exhibit unusual behavior when electricity flows through them. At extremely low temperatures, these metals become superconductors, meaning they possess zero resistance to electron flow. However, at higher temperatures, strange metals display greater resistance compared to ordinary metals. This unusual characteristic changes abruptly when the metals reach a critical temperature, beyond which resistance increases proportionally with temperature.

The unique properties of strange metals are now explained by a combination of quantum entanglement and randomness. Quantum entanglement refers to the correlation between particles that gives them a shared identity. In strange metals, entangled electrons known as Cooper pairs have wave-like properties, enabling easier movement through the atomic structure at low temperatures. At the same time, the arrangement of atoms within strange metals is relatively random, causing the irregular distribution of Cooper pairs in the material. As temperature rises, the momentum of these pairs randomizes, resulting in additional resistance when they interact.

The interplay between quantum entanglement and randomness is an entirely new effect that had not been previously considered for any material. Physicist Aavishkar Patel, co-author of the study, states that the explanation is surprisingly simple and that the complexity previously associated with strange metals was unnecessary. The unusual behavior of strange metals was originally observed in ceramic crystals called cuprates in 1986. The discovery of cuprate superconductors earned Georg Bednorz and Alex Müller a Nobel Prize. However, these superconductors can only operate at extremely low temperatures, making them impractical for widespread use.

By gaining a deeper understanding of the behavior of strange metals, scientists hope to develop superconductors that function under more ambient conditions. This advancement would be a significant step toward creating highly efficient and resistance-free circuits. The researchers emphasize the need to discard the label “strange metals” in favor of “unusual metals” to reflect our growing understanding of their behavior. The study detailing the theory was published in the journal Science.