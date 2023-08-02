Liquid Magma Movement Possibly Causing Earthquake Swarm in Extinct Volcano beneath Japan

A continuous earthquake swarm in Japan over the past three years is believed to be caused by the movement of fluids within an extinct volcano. The swarm is occurring on the Noto Peninsula, located on the north coast of Japan by the Sea of Japan. Despite there being no volcanic activity in the area for millions of years, a recent study published in the journal JGR Solid Earth suggests that the earthquakes are evidence of liquid magma still circulating deep below the surface within an ancient, collapsed caldera. The earthquakes, numbering over 1,000 magnitude 2 or higher since December 2020, are occurring in a pattern consistent with upward fluid movement through a network of faults.

Researchers, led by Keisuke Yoshida from Tohoku University in Japan, analyzed seismic data from more than 10,000 earthquakes of magnitude 1 or greater that have occurred in the area over the past three years. They discovered that the earthquakes originate deep in the crust, about 12.4 miles (20 kilometers) below the Earth’s surface, before migrating to shallower depths. The circular pattern of the quake epicenters suggests the existence of a ring-like fault network, possibly indicating the presence of an ancient, collapsed caldera from an extinct volcano.

The movement of fluids within long-dormant volcanoes is not uncommon, and when these fluids move, they can cause deformation of the Earth’s crust and result in faults slipping and sliding against each other. Swarms of earthquakes like this can occur in subduction zones, where one tectonic plate is being forced beneath another, causing the continuous movement of fluids.

It is also possible that the devastating magnitude 9.1 Tohoku earthquake in 2011 triggered the fluid movement that is still ongoing today. The research team is now focused on understanding how the earthquake swarm transitioned from smaller quakes to the larger, damaging magnitude 6.5 earthquake that occurred in May 2023. They are particularly interested in studying the fluid and aseismic slip conditions leading up to the event.

Further research and data collection will help shed light on the underlying mechanisms behind this ongoing earthquake swarm and contribute to a better understanding of the behavior of ancient volcanoes and earthquake processes in the region.