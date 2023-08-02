Unprecedented Earthquake Swarm in Japan Linked to Ancient Volcanic Activity

A massive earthquake swarm that has been shaking Japan for the past three years is believed to be caused by fluid movement within an extinct, collapsed volcano, according to new research. The swarm is occurring on the Noto Peninsula near the Sea of Japan, an area that has not experienced volcanic activity for millions of years. However, a recent study published in the journal JGR Solid Earth suggests that the earthquakes are following a pattern that indicates the presence of liquid magma beneath the surface within an ancient collapsed caldera.

The earthquake swarm began in December 2020 and has since recorded over 1,000 magnitude 2 or larger earthquakes, including a magnitude 5.4 quake in June 2022 and a magnitude 6.5 quake in May 2023 that caused fatalities and injuries. Researchers from Tohoku University in Japan analyzed seismic wave data from more than 10,000 quakes that occurred in the region over the past three years. They found that the earthquakes originated deep in the Earth’s crust before gradually moving to shallower depths, indicating the movement of fluid through a network of faults. The distribution of epicenters also suggested the presence of an ancient, collapsed caldera.

According to the researchers, it is not uncommon for long-dormant volcanoes to retain pockets of magma that can deform the crust and trigger seismic activity when they move. The earthquake swarm in Japan is believed to be a result of fluid movement caused by the ongoing subduction of tectonic plates in the region. It is also possible that the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake, which had a magnitude of 9.1, played a role in triggering the current seismic activity.

The researchers are now focused on understanding how the earthquake swarm transitioned into the major quake that occurred in May 2023. They aim to determine the conditions of fluid movement and aseismic slip, which refers to crustal movement without shaking, leading up to the magnitude 6.5 earthquake. Gaining this knowledge will provide valuable insights into the seismic activity in the area.

Overall, this research highlights the complex nature of earthquake swarms and the potential links between long-dormant volcanic activity and seismic events. Understanding these processes is crucial for improving earthquake prediction and preparedness efforts in the future.