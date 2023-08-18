The Mystery of Mars’ Increasing Spin

Scientists studying Mars have made a puzzling discovery: the spin of the red planet is speeding up. This revelation came from NASA’s retired InSight lander, which fell silent in December 2020 but left behind four years’ worth of data.

One of the key sources of information for scientists has been InSight’s sensitive seismometer, which measures marsquakes and meteor impacts. However, additional findings have emerged from shifts in radio transmissions between Earth and InSight on Mars.

These frequency variations, caused by the Doppler effect, led scientists to discover that Mars wobbles due to its irregular shape. By measuring this rotation with precision, researchers can gain insights into the planet’s structure and composition.

Using the data collected, scientists calculated that Mars has a molten core approximately 2,280 miles wide, which matches observations made from seismic waves. Unlike Earth, Mars does not have a smaller, solid inner core. Instead, its core is primarily composed of molten iron along with substantial amounts of lighter elements like sulfur, oxygen, and carbon.

The measurements also revealed expected changes in the planet’s rotation speed throughout the seasons, influenced by the distribution of carbon dioxide in the ice caps.

The most surprising discovery was that Mars’ spin is accelerating, shortening the length of a Martian day by about 1.5 millionths of a second per Martian year. While the cause of this speedup remains unknown, scientists speculate it could be due to long-term ice accumulation at the poles or the melting of glaciers in the polar regions.

Astroid impacts and the moon Phobos falling toward Mars were also considered, but these factors were deemed less likely explanations.

Understanding the increase in Mars’ spin could provide valuable insights into the planet’s history, formation, and geological processes. It also highlights the constant discoveries and mysteries that continue to captivate scientists studying our neighboring red planet.