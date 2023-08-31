Studying Asteroid Deflection: Lessons From NASA’s DART Mission

In a successful test last year, NASA’s DART spacecraft collided with the asteroid Dimorphos, proving that a high-speed collision could be used to slightly deflect the trajectory of a space rock, potentially protecting Earth from future asteroid threats. Now, scientists are analyzing the aftermath of the crash to gain further insights.

One area of study is the debris created by the impact. The DART mission aimed to determine whether the asteroid would bounce, create a crater, or produce space shrapnel that could pose a threat to Earth. Initial findings indicate that Dimorphos, like other asteroids such as Ryugu and Bennu, is a “rubble pile” held together by loose dirt, rocks, and ice. Therefore, the impact likely created a crater and ejected debris from its surface.

Using the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers observed a swarm of approximately three dozen boulders, with the largest measuring 7 meters in diameter, drifting away from Dimorphos. This cloud of shrapnel carried away a significant amount of mass, roughly 5,000 tons, despite the impactor itself weighing only half a ton.

Another study, which also utilized Hubble images, revealed that the ejected pieces initially formed a cone-shaped cloud but eventually transformed into a tail resembling a comet. This finding suggests that models developed for comets could be applied to impactors like DART.

Examining these details is crucial for potential asteroid deflection scenarios. If an asteroid threatens Earth, scientists would need to deflect not only the entire object but also the boulders and smaller debris surrounding it. If deflection is not feasible, pulverizing the asteroid into smaller, burnable fragments using an interceptor might be an option.

Philip Lubin and his team at the University of California, Santa Barbara are leading a NASA-funded project that explores the concept of using large bullet-shaped interceptors to penetrate an asteroid and create a shockwave that breaks it apart. This approach could be more effective than the minor deflection achieved by the DART mission.

While NASA tracks the majority of near-Earth objects, smaller but dangerously-sized asteroids could go undetected until they are weeks away from impacting Earth. Identifying and developing strategies to mitigate these threats is becoming increasingly important.

