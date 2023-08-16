DARPA Launches 10-Year Lunar Architecture Study

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has announced the initiation of a 10-Year Lunar Architecture study, called LunA-10, to develop an analytical framework for the integrated lunar infrastructure over the next decade. DARPA is seeking input from potential developers and users of lunar power, communications, navigation, and other infrastructure capabilities. The agency aims to form a consortium of companies to collaborate on new integrated system-level solutions that will be commercially available by 2035.

The study will focus on combining various infrastructure elements, such as lunar power units that can transmit communications and navigation signals, to create an integrated lunar economy. It will also define a commercial end state for lunar infrastructure, outlining the technology needed to achieve a self-sufficient lunar economy within 10 years.

The study will address both technological and economic aspects, examining potential engineering-rooted solutions and conducting a financially closed analysis. DARPA will work in coordination with NASA, complementing the ongoing architecture studies conducted by the space agency.

Niki Werkheiser, Director of Technology Maturation at NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, has been collaborating with DARPA to leverage NASA’s expertise in the relevant technologies. The lunar study will also provide opportunities for technology maturation, which will contribute to future lunar architectures and help meet the objectives of lunar exploration.

In addition to advancing lunar capabilities, DARPA aims to identify technology that may have other national security applications. DARPA underlines that the study adheres to Article 4 of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the use of the moon and other celestial bodies for military purposes.

DARPA is inviting interested parties to submit three-page abstracts by September 6. Selected participants will then be asked to submit 10-page white papers and technical presentations by September 25. The final group of contributors will be selected at the fall meeting of the Lunar Surface Innovation Consortium (LSIC) in October 2022. The goal is to present initial findings at the LSIC meeting in April 2024 and deliver a final report by June 2024.